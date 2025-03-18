13 held in revenge murder case of two rowdies

Police have arrested thirteen individuals on Tuesday in connection with the murder of two rowdies by a gang in Kotturpuram.

The police is currently interrogating the suspects about the brutal murder. The deceased were identified as Arun Kumar (25) and Padappai Suresh (25) and were hacked to death on Sunday night.

Arun Kumar and his brother had a feud with ‘Sukku Kaapi’ Suresh over the latter engaging minor boys to peddle ganja and both had clashed over this.

Shahinshah, a widow and mother of two was strangled to death in her home in Kelambakkam and Arun Kumar suspected Sukku Kaapi Suresh’s role in her murder.

As Arun Kumar made it clear that he would exact revenge for his lover’s murder, his rival made the first move and killed Arun and his friend on Sunday night, police sources said.

Arun and Padappai Suresh had become friends while in prison and Suresh often visits Arun at his residence in Chitra Nagar, Kotturpuram.

On Sunday, around 11 pm, the two of them got drunk and passed out. Learning of their condition, a gang led by Sukku Kaapi Suresh reached the scene, attacked them with machetes and sickles, and fled the scene.