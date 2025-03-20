CM refutes allegations on Law & Order in TN

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin strongly refuted allegations by AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) that the state is witnessing a surge in violent crimes. He asserted that certain incidents are being exaggerated on social media to create a false perception of lawlessness.

The AIADMK had raised a motion in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, citing four murder cases in a single day and alleging a breakdown of law and order. Responding to the claims, CM Stalin clarified that one case in Coimbatore was a suicide, another in Sivaganga was a family dispute, while investigations into the incidents in Madurai and Erode were ongoing.

He emphasized that Tamil Nadu’s police force operates without bias, taking swift and impartial action against criminals, regardless of their political affiliations. The government has implemented both preventive and reactive measures to curb crime. Stalin highlighted that in 2023, Tamil Nadu recorded 49,220 attempted murders, which had significantly dropped to 31,000 in 2024—a reduction of 17,782 cases. The overall murder rate had declined by 6.8% in 2024, with the lowest recorded number of 1,545 murders in the past 12 years.

The Chief Minister accused the opposition of politicizing crime statistics for electoral gains while ignoring the high crime rates during the AIADMK’s tenure, including the COVID-19 period. He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to maintaining law and order, ensuring public safety, and taking strict action against repeat offenders and hired criminals.

Stalin concluded by asserting that under his leadership, the Tamil Nadu police are effectively controlling crime and ensuring public peace, countering any attempts by the opposition to create panic for political mileage.

Meanwhile yesterday, Stalin assured a fair and thorough investigation into the recent murder of retired Special Sub-Inspector Jahir Hussain in Tirunelveli. Addressing the State Assembly, he emphasized that law and order would be strictly maintained and that no one involved in any crime could escape justice.

Responding to a call attention motion moved by former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and other MLAs, Stalin reaffirmed his government’s commitment to ensuring justice. “A detailed probe will be conducted. The culprits, along with anyone who instigated the crime, will be brought to book without bias. This government will not allow anyone to take the law into their own hands,” he declared.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the gravity of the issue, noting that several MLAs had spoken on the matter without prior notice, which he saw as a testament to the government’s commitment to law and order. He assured the Assembly that strict action would be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.