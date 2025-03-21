Crucial meet against delimitation tomorrow

Chennai is set to host a crucial Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting tomorrow, convened by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, to address concerns over the upcoming 2026 delimitation exercise. With fears that population-based seat redistribution could reduce the representation of states that have successfully controlled population growth, leaders from various states will gather to formulate a collective strategy to safeguard federal balance.

Delimitation, the redrawing of electoral constituencies based on population shifts, is scheduled after the 2026 Census. Stalin has expressed concerns that states like Tamil Nadu, which have implemented effective family planning measures, may lose parliamentary seats if population size remains the primary criterion for seat allocation. He argues that such a shift would undermine federalism and diminish the influence of southern states in national Politics

The Tamil Nadu government’s initiative has garnered widespread support from non-BJP-ruled states. Confirmed attendees include: Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of Kerala, Revanth Reddy, Chief Minister of Telangana, Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister of Punjab, D.K. Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, Naveen Patnaik, Former Chief Minister of Odisha and leader of the BJD.

Additionally, representatives from the YSR Congress, Trinamool Congress, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), and Punjab Congress are expected to participate. The meeting underscores a growing coalition advocating for an equitable approach to delimitation.

The primary concern is that southern states might collectively lose 26 Lok Sabha seats, reducing their representation from 129 to 103, while northern states with higher population growth stand to gain. This shift could significantly alter India’s political landscape, favoring states with larger populations at the expense of those that have successfully controlled population growth.

The meeting will focus on three key objectives:

Formulating a Unified Opposition – Creating a collective strategy to oppose population-based delimitation and advocate for an equitable alternative.

Raising Public Awareness – Educating citizens on the potential impact of seat redistribution on state rights and representation.

Engaging with the Centre – Seeking discussions with the central government to ensure that delimitation does not disproportionately affect progressive states.