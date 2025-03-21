Notorious rowdy hacked to death in Karaikudi

A shocking incident unfolded near Karaikudi, where a notorious rowdy was brutally hacked to death by unidentified assailants. The gruesome murder has sent shockwaves across the region.

Tamil Nadu has been witnessing a rise in violent crimes, with multiple murders reported in recent times. Recently, a notorious rowdy named John was brutally hacked to death by a gang on a national highway near Erode. While the impact of that incident was still fresh, another horrifying murder has now taken place in Karaikudi.

The victim, Manoj, a well-known rowdy from Servaikaranai near Karaikudi, had recently been released on conditional bail. As part of his bail conditions, he had to sign in at the Karaikudi North Police Station. While he was on his way to the station, a gang in a car intercepted him. The assailants chased him down and brutally hacked him to death in broad daylight. Two of Manoj’s friends who were with him also sustained serious injuries.

Upon receiving the information, police rushed to the scene and recovered Manoj’s body, which was sent for post-mortem at a government hospital. The injured victims have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. Police have launched an investigation into the murder and are working to identify the culprits behind the attack.