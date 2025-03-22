Nagpur violence: Fadnavis calls for better tracking of social media posts

He, however, denied that there was any intelligence failure. The police response was apt and it cannot be said that it was inadequate, he said.

“Some social media posts had content in Bengali, which is also spoken in Bangladesh. It needs to be ascertained whether this is part of a larger design,” the CM said at an ABP Majha event.

He said social media should have been tracked in the afternoon (the day when the violence erupted). It was not done the way it should have been, said the chief minister, who belongs to Nagpur and heads the home department.