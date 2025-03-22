Modi govt has zero tolerance towards terrorism: Amit Shah

The government has zero tolerance policy towards terrorism, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday as he also asserted that Naxalism will end in India by March 2026.

Replying to a debate in Rajya Sabha on the working of the home ministry, he said the Narendra Modi government fulfilled the dream of the architects of the Constitution by abrogating Article 370.

“Article 370 was the basis of separatism in Kashmir. But I also thank the architects of the Constitution, they made the provision temporary, and the way to abrogate it was also included in the Article,” Shah said.

“But due to vote bank politics and stubbornness, Article 370 continued. On August 5, 2019, Article 370 was abrogated. The dream of the architects of our Constitution, was that there can’t be two heads, two constitutions and two flags in the country,” he said.