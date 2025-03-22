Unlimited action

The much-anticipated 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) kicks off today, setting the stage for another electrifying season of cricket. This season brings several intriguing developments. The return of saliva use for ball shining could shift the balance in favor of bowlers, while the continuation of the ‘Impact Player’ rule may see teams push scoring limits like never before. With T20 cricket evolving at a rapid pace, could we finally see a team breach the 300-run mark? The much-anticipated 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) kicks off today, setting the stage for another electrifying season of cricket. This season brings several intriguing developments. The return of saliva use for ball shining could shift the balance in favor of bowlers, while the continuation of the ‘Impact Player’ rule may see teams push scoring limits like never before. With T20 cricket evolving at a rapid pace, could we finally see a team breach the 300-run mark?

Franchise dynamics add another layer of drama. Mumbai Indians start without Jasprit Bumrah due to injury and Hardik Pandya, who serves a one-match suspension. RCB sees a leadership change with Rajat Patidar taking over from Faf du Plessis, marking a significant transition for the Bengaluru-based franchise.

Beyond the on-field battles, this season is also about redemption and legacy. Veterans like MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli will look to reinforce their enduring impact, while young talents aim to make their mark ahead of the T20 World Cup. As the league unfolds, fans can expect a mix of strategy, power-hitting, nail-biting finishes, and moments of brilliance that define the IPL. Whether it’s an emerging star’s breakthrough performance or a seasoned campaigner’s masterclass, IPL 2025 promises to be a spectacle, reaffirming its status as the most exhilarating T20 league in the world.