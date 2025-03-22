Trauma – Movie Review

Gripping thriller Gripping thriller

Trauma is a gripping thriller that intricately weaves together three seemingly separate narratives, gradually exposing a disturbing medical malpractice network. At its core, the film poses a compelling question: if a deception remains undiscovered, does it still qualify as a scam?

The story revolves around Sundar, a man facing personal hardships, and his wife Geetha, who seeks fertility treatments in the hope of starting a family. Their emotional journey sheds light on the complexities of medical uncertainties and the desperate lengths people go to for solutions. In another storyline, Poornima Ravi, an independent young woman, finds love in Jeeva, adding a touch of romance to the otherwise tense narrative. Meanwhile, two small-time car thieves unknowingly get caught in a dangerous scheme, leading to unexpected twists.

As the plot unfolds, the film navigates themes of ethics, deception, and human vulnerability, particularly in the medical field. The story’s focus on fertility clinics and questionable medical practices is both thought-provoking and relevant, shedding light on a system that exploits people’s desperation. Some plot points may seem exaggerated for dramatic effect, but they succeed in maintaining suspense and intrigue.

One of the strongest aspects of Trauma is its performances. Vivek Prasanna delivers a nuanced portrayal of Sundar, capturing the depth of his struggles with authenticity. Chandini excels as Geetha, portraying her emotional turmoil with sensitivity. The supporting cast contributes significantly to the film, ensuring that every character plays a meaningful role.

Beyond the suspenseful narrative, Trauma also explores societal expectations of masculinity and personal identity, adding depth to the storytelling. Though some moments may feel overly sentimental, they ultimately strengthen the film’s emotional impact.

Overall, Trauma is a compelling watch that raises important questions while keeping the audience engaged. Despite minor narrative conveniences, its strong performances, gripping premise, and relevant themes make it a film that lingers in the mind long after it ends.