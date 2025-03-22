Boss Engira Baskaran returns to theatres 

No matter how many action or thriller films hit the screens, Tamil audiences have always had a special place for comedy-packed entertainers. The only downside is that such lighthearted commercial films have become rare in recent times, but the demand for them still exists. A recent example is Mada Gaja Raja, which was released a decade after its production but still turned out to be a massive success. This proves that audiences continue to look forward to fun-filled, feel-good films. No matter how many action or thriller films hit the screens, Tamil audiences have always had a special place for comedy-packed entertainers. The only downside is that such lighthearted commercial films have become rare in recent times, but the demand for them still exists. A recent example is Mada Gaja Raja, which was released a decade after its production but still turned out to be a massive success. This proves that audiences continue to look forward to fun-filled, feel-good films.

Now, another beloved comedy classic, Boss Engira Baskaran, is making a grand comeback to cinemas across Tamil Nadu. Originally released in 2010, the film was both a box-office hit and a fan favorite. Directed by M. Rajesh, it featured Arya, Nayanthara, and Santhanam in lead roles, along with Jeeva, Vijayalakshmi, Chitra Lakshmanan, Shakeela, Motta Rajendran, Subbu Panchu, Ashwin Raja, Swaminathan, and many others in supporting roles.

The film’s music, composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja with lyrics by Na. Muthukumar, became a huge success, with every song gaining popularity. The cinematography by Sakthi Saravanan added to the film’s visual appeal. Produced by K.S. Sreenivasan under Vasan Visual Ventures, the film was a blockbuster upon its initial release.

Now, Amirtha Films, led by Guru Sampathkumar, is bringing Boss Engira Baskaran back to theatres in a digitally remastered version. This re-release is set to be a summer treat for Tamil cinema lovers, hitting over 50 theatres across Tamil Nadu this month—a remarkable milestone after 15 years.