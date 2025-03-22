Vijay’s Sachein to re-release on April 18

Originally released on April 14, 2005, Sachein remains one of Vijay’s most beloved films, celebrated for its lighthearted romance, humor, and memorable songs. Directed by John Mahendran, the film featured Vijay and Genelia in the lead roles, with Vadivelu, Santhanam, Bipasha Basu, and the late Raghuvaran in pivotal roles.

The film’s music by Devi Sri Prasad continues to be a fan favorite, with songs like Gundu Manga Thoppu and Vaadi Vaadi still cherished by audiences. Jeeva’s cinematography, VT Vijayan’s crisp editing, and Kalaipuli S. Dhanu’s production contributed to the film’s success, making it a box-office hit at the time.

This re-release follows the successful return of other Vijay blockbusters like Ghilli, Pokkiri, and Azhagiya Tamizh Magan to theatres. Given the overwhelming fan response for these re-releases, Sachein is expected to witness a similar enthusiasm from the audience, especially with its youthful charm and emotional depth.