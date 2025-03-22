IPL 2025: BCCI confirms four major changes

On the eve of the IPL 2025 opener between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed four major changes for the upcoming edition.

The BCCI conducted a Captains’, Coaches, and Managers’ meeting at its headquarters on Thursday, March 20, ahead of the 18th season of the IPL.

During the meeting, representatives from all 10 IPL teams provided feedback and opinions on various aspects of the playing conditions. Based on a common consensus, the following updates have been incorporated.

Effective from the IPL 2025 season, bowlers will be permitted to use saliva to shine the ball. This decision follows consultations with all 10 teams and marks a return to traditional ball maintenance practices. The ban on the use of saliva, which was originally imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic, has now been lifted.