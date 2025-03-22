IPL is a different beast, says Varun

Chakravarthy was instrumental in India’s success, picking up five wickets in his first match against New Zealand and finishing with nine wickets in three games.

However, he remains cautious about carrying over past success.

“Confidence is very subjective. Every new tournament, even if you win the last tournament, you have to start from the scratch,” Chakravarthy said at the pre-match media interaction ahead of their match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru here on Saturday.

“You have to start from zero. As they say, if you score a hundred in the previous match, you have to start from zero.

“So, similarly, yes, I did well in the last tournament but still, IPL is a different ball game and it’s a different beast. I very well know what’s coming my way and I have to be on my toes.”

Asked about how he maintains his mystery despite advances in technology and video analysis, Chakaravarthy offered a thoughtful insight into his approach.

“The ball can deviate only in three ways – it can go left, right, or straight. It just depends on how I’m going to choose the sequencing, if I’m going to go off-spin right now or leg-spin right now. That’s where the tactical side of the game comes in, and that’s where I’m trying to improve.”