7 new Indian umpires for IPL 2025

Mumbai, Mar 22: In a bid to give them exposure to high-pressure, high-profile matches, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has introduced seven new Indian umpires for IPL 2025; they are Swaroopanand Kannur, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Parashar Joshi, Anish Sahastrabuddhe, Keyur Kelkar, Koushik Gandhi and Abhijeet Bengeri.

Veteran umpires S Ravi and CK Nandan will be the mentors of the umpires in IPL 2025.

“Koushik Gandhi is a former Tamil Nadu player who has featured in 34 first-class matches. He is just into his second season as an umpire, but following impressive performances, he has been fast-tracked into women’s internationals, the Women’s Premier League and now the Indian Premier League,” said a source in the know of things.