MI with Bumrah will be a great team: Boucher

“I would love to have had Jasprit Bumrah in my first season (when he missed IPL 2023 due to back injury). I think that if we had him, I’ve got no doubt that we could have been title contenders. We got to the third position, but, I mean, he’s the world’s best bowler, so any team without Jasprit Bumrah is well, not going to be as good a team as with him in it,” said Boucher, a JioStar expert, to IANS in a virtual interaction prior to the 18th edition of the tournament.

Bumrah has picked up 165 wickets in 133 matches for MI in the IPL, and Boucher thinks his absence will lead to MI rejigging their bowling plans and four overseas players equation, with Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar becoming key figures.

The fact that he’s not available brings a guy like Trent Boult into the equation where he’s going to have to probably lead the attack. Deepak Chahar as well is a new selection for Mumbai Indians, so I think he’s going to play a massive role as well.

“It’s going to be interesting to see how they start the competition with regard to the international players and what their splits are going to be. Are they going to play an extra batter or are they going to boost their bowling with internationals as well? It’s going to be interesting to see what they go in with.

“There is no cover for Jasprit Bumrah, as it just depends on what they want to do with regards to the internationals. So they’re definitely going to play Trent Boult and I know that they probably want to play Santner as well. Do they push Reece Topley into the equation? That might be at the expense of a batter up front,” he said.