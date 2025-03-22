Virat Kohli Stars as RCB Beats Defending Champions KKR in IPL 2025 Opener

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) began their IPL 2025 campaign in emphatic fashion, crushing defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets at Eden Gardens on Saturday.

After restricting KKR to a modest 174, RCB chased down the target with ease in just 16.2 overs, thanks to stellar performances from Phil Salt and Virat Kohli, both of whom smashed half-centuries. Kohli, in particular, was at his vintage best, anchoring the chase with his usual elegance and aggression.

Earlier, KKR struggled to build momentum, with only their captain, Ajinkya Rahane, managing a fighting half-century. RCB’s bowling unit, led by Krunal Pandya (3/29) and Josh Hazlewood (2/22), kept the reigning champions in check, not allowing them to break free in the middle and death overs.

This victory was particularly sweet for RCB, as they had lost all four encounters against KKR in the last two IPL seasons. With a dominant opening win, RCB has made a strong statement, while KKR will need to regroup quickly to defend their title.