IPL: Depleted Mumbai Indians face Chennai Super Kings’s spin might at Chepauk today 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) kick off their IPL 2025 campaign today at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, taking on their arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI). With the return of Ravichandran Ashwin, CSK will bank on their strong spin attack, featuring Ravindra Jadeja, Noor Ahmad, Shreyas Gopal, and Deepak Hooda, to dominate on their home turf.

The spotlight will once again be on the legendary MS Dhoni, who, at 43, continues to be the heartbeat of CSK. Meanwhile, MI faces a tough challenge in the absence of star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who is still recovering from a back injury at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

With both teams boasting five IPL titles each, this high-stakes clash promises to be an electrifying contest.