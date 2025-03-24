Sunrisers Hyderabad Smashes 286, Defeats Rajasthan Royals by 44 Runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) delivered yet another record-breaking performance, posting 286/3 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their IPL clash. This became the second-highest total in IPL history, just behind SRH’s own record of 287.

Batting first after RR skipper Riyan Parag chose to field, SRH’s top order went on a rampage. Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head dominated the powerplay, while Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Heinrich Klaasen continued the onslaught. Kishan marked his debut for SRH with a stunning century.

Despite late fireworks from Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, and Shubman Dubey, RR fell short, managing only 242/6. SRH secured a commanding 44-run victory, reinforcing their dominance as one of IPL’s most explosive batting sides.