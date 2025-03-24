CSK beats Mumbai Indians thanks to Noor Ahmed, Racheen Raveendra

Rachin Ravindra played the anchor as Chennai Super Kings registered an easy four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2025 campaign opener at Chepauk on Sunday.

The result also saw MI continuing their 13-year long unwanted streak of losing the opening match of their campaign.

The side last won their IPL campaign opener back in 2012 and has been losing since then. Talking about the game in Chennai, CSK’s Noor Ahmed (4 for 18) and Khaleel Ahmed (3 for 29) together broke the spine of MI, restricting the side to 155 for 9 in 20 overs.

In the chase, CSK were always ahead, thanks to Rachin’s 65 not out off 45. The 24-year-old debutant Vignesh Puthur was the silver lining for MI in the loss as he impressed with figures of 3 for 32, taking some crucial wickets. CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad also contributed with a crucial 53 off 26.