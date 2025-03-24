Kejriwal targets BJP, Congress in first major speech since Delhi debacle

Making his first major public appearance since AAP’s defeat in the Delhi elections, Arvind Kejriwal has once again taken aim at INDIA bloc-ally, Congress. Speaking at AAP’s ‘Ek Shaam Shaheedon Ke Naam’ event on Sunday, Kejriwal accused both the BJP and Congress of colluding, alleging that neither party values the contributions of national icons Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar. Making his first major public appearance since AAP’s defeat in the Delhi elections, Arvind Kejriwal has once again taken aim at INDIA bloc-ally, Congress. Speaking at AAP’s ‘Ek Shaam Shaheedon Ke Naam’ event on Sunday, Kejriwal accused both the BJP and Congress of colluding, alleging that neither party values the contributions of national icons Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar.

We consider Bhagat Singh and Baba Saheb Ambedkar our ideals. There are pictures of both of them in our house and in every office of the Delhi and Punjab governments. The first thing the new government in Delhi did was to remove the pictures of both. We were waiting for them (BJP) to announce Rs 2,500 to women. But they removed the pictures of Bhagat Singh and Baba Saheb and put up pictures of their leaders first,” Kejriwal said.

He added, “When we put up the pictures of these two, Congress protested that Gandhiji’s picture was not put up. However, when the BJP removed the photos of these two, Congress did not say anything. There is a collusion between these two.”