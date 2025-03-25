Senior US trade official on crucial visit to India this week

Brendan Lynch, the assistant US trade representative for South and Central Asia will pay a five-day visit to India beginning Tuesday to discuss issues relating to trade and tariff between the two countries.

Lynch’s visit comes days ahead of coming into force of reciprocal tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump.

The senior US trade official is expected to hold talks with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal besides meeting a number of senior Indian officials, it is learnt.

The two sides are also expected to hold negotiations to firm a framework for a bilateral trade pact that would address issues relating to levies and market access.

“Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch, along with a team of US government officials, will be in India from March 25-29 for meetings with Indian interlocutors as part of ongoing bilateral trade discussions,” a US official said.