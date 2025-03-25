TASMAC scam case: HC Judges recuse themselves

Madras High Court judges M.S. Ramesh and N. Senthilkumar have recused themselves from hearing the case filed by TASMAC against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over its recent probe.

The ED had conducted raids at the TASMAC headquarters from March 6 to 8, later alleging a scam amounting to ₹1,000 crore. In response, Tamil Nadu’s Home Secretary and TASMAC’s Managing Director moved the Madras High Court, arguing that the ED’s actions violated federal principles and harassed officials under the guise of investigation.

During the hearing, the judges criticized the ED’s handling of the probe and restrained any further action until March 25. However, in a sudden development, the bench announced their withdrawal from the case today (March 25). The case is now expected to be assigned to a new bench.