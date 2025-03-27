Israel kills 38 Palestinians in Gaza in a day

At least 38 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza in the past 24 hours, and one body has been recovered from the rubble, according to the enclave’s Health Ministry.

The UN’s humanitarian agency, OCHA, has said 142,000 Palestinians were forcibly displaced since Israel resumed its war on Gaza on March 18.

The US continues its bombardment of Yemen, as top officials face scrutiny for sharing military plans with a journalist in a group chat on the Signal messaging app.

Gaza’s Health Ministry says at least 50,183 Palestinians are confirmed dead and 113,828 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza.

Gaza’s Government Media Office updated its death toll to more than 61,700, saying thousands of Palestinians missing under the rubble are presumed dead.

At least 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the Hamas-led October 7, 2023 attacks and more than 200 were taken captive.