UPI outage hits several users across India, NPCI says issue resolved

A technical glitch in the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) led to a nationwide outage, disrupting transactions on platforms like Paytm, Google Pay, and PhonePe. Several users reported failed payments during the downtime.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) acknowledged the issue, stating that it was caused by intermittent technical difficulties, resulting in partial transaction failures.

“The same has been addressed now, and the system has stabilised. Regret the inconvenience,” NPCI said in a statement on X.

Users complained on social media that their UPI transactions on various digital payments platforms were not going through. “What’s wrong with India’s UPI payments? All the major UPI Apps are down,” said a user on X. Most users started reporting problems with UPI transactions around 7 PM yesterday.