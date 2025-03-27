Rahul Gandhi says he wasn’t allowed to speak in Lok Sabha

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi claimed that he wasn’t allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha, saying the Speaker “just ran away” when he attempted to raise the issue of unemployment. The Congress MP has on several occasions alleged that his microphone was switched off in the Lok Sabha when he attempted to raise pressing issues.

“There is a convention that the Leader of the Opposition is allowed to speak. I requested him to let me speak but he (Speaker) just ran away. This is no way to run the House. The Speaker just left, and he did not let me speak… he said something unsubstantiated about me…he adjourned the House,” Rahul Gandhi told reporters in the Parliament complex.

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya said it was disgraceful that the Speaker had to remind the Leader of the Opposition about basic parliamentary decorum. “The fact that Congress has imposed this puerile man upon us is truly unfortunate,” Malviya wrote in a pist on X.