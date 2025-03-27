Tamil Nadu Assembly to Pass Resolution Against Waqf Bill today

The Tamil Nadu Assembly will pass a resolution today against the Waqf Board Amendment Bill proposed by the central government. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will introduce the resolution.

The central government introduced this bill last year to regulate Waqf properties across the country. Opposition parties opposed it, calling it one-sided and against Muslims. Due to this, the bill was sent to a Parliamentary Committee for review.

The committee submitted its report with 23 amendments. On March 13, the report was tabled in both houses of Parliament. Later, the Union Cabinet approved 14 amendments to the bill. The bill is expected to be presented in Parliament next week. Opposition parties have strongly opposed this bill and are demanding its withdrawal.

In response, the Tamil Nadu Assembly will pass a special resolution against the bill and Chief Minister Stalin will introduce it today.