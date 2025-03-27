PM Modi to Inaugurate New Pamban Bridge on April 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Pamban railway bridge on April 6, Southern Railway announced. The bridge connects Rameswaram island with the mainland.

Southern Railway General Manager R.N. Singh inspected the bridge and shared the details. The launch coincides with Ram Navami celebrations and Modi will also visit the Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram.

The temple has religious significance as the place where Lord Rama built a bridge to Sri Lanka. The legendary Ram Setu, also called Adam’s Bridge, is believed to be part of this mythological route.

The Prime Minister will also flag off a new train service between Tambaram and Rameswaram.