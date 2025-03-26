EPS denies alliance talks with Amit Shah

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) clarified that his recent meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah was purely to discuss public issues and not about forming a political alliance. He dismissed speculations of AIADMK rejoining the BJP-led NDA ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, EPS stated that his visit was aimed at seeking pending financial assistance from the Central government for various projects in Tamil Nadu.

The key issues raised by EPS includes,

Funding Delays: He urged the Centre to release pending funds for various welfare and infrastructure projects in the state.

MGNREGA Funds: Immediate allocation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) funds to Tamil Nadu.

Education Grants: Ensuring the timely disbursal of education-related funds to the state government.

Two-Language Policy: Reiterating Tamil Nadu’s commitment to Tamil and English as the medium of instruction and opposing any attempt to impose Hindi.

Lok Sabha Constituency Delimitation: Ensuring that the delimitation process does not negatively impact Tamil Nadu’s representation.

Godavari-Cauvery River Linking Project: Speeding up its implementation to address Tamil Nadu’s water scarcity.

Mekedatu Dam Issue: Urging the Centre to prevent Karnataka from constructing the Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery River, as per Supreme Court directives.

Mullaperiyar Dam Strengthening: Calling for measures to reinforce the Mullaperiyar dam for long-term water security.

Railway Projects: Allocating adequate funds for ongoing railway projects in Tamil Nadu.