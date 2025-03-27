OPS has no place in AIADMK, Says EPS

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) has made it clear that there is no possibility of O. Panneerselvam (OPS) returning to the party. Speaking to reporters in Thoothukudi, he firmly stated that the topic of his re-entry does not even warrant discussion.

EPS accused OPS of orchestrating an attack on the AIADMK headquarters using hired goons, an act he described as unforgivable. He emphasized that the AIADMK office is sacred to its members, and anyone responsible for violence against it has no place in the party.

On the issue of financial delays from the Union Government, EPS revealed that he had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to demand the immediate release of pending funds to Tamil Nadu. He also reaffirmed AIADMK’s commitment to the two-language policy, urging the BJP government to respect the state’s long-standing stance against Hindi imposition.

EPS clarified AIADMK’s position on alliances, stating that the party is open to like-minded partners but will not engage with the DMK under any circumstances. He reiterated that AIADMK does not consider any party—except the DMK—an enemy and is willing to form alliances with those who align with its ideology.

When questioned about OPS’s recent call for AIADMK factions to reunite, EPS outright rejected the idea. He dismissed it as impractical and unnecessary, stating that what is broken remains broken. He also added that with elections still 11 months away, any alliance discussions will take place at the right time and that OPS will not be part of those talks.

EPS’s strong remarks indicate that the rift between him and OPS is beyond repair. As the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections approach, AIADMK is focusing on strengthening its position while firmly keeping OPS out of the picture.

EPS also criticized the DMK government, alleging that it has been using the police force as a political tool to suppress opposition voices. He accused the ruling party of intimidation tactics and misusing state machinery for political gains. He further claimed that despite DMK’s electoral promises, the government has failed to fulfill key commitments, leaving the people of Tamil Nadu disappointed and frustrated.

