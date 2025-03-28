Gold price surges by Rs 840 in a single day

The price of 22-carat ornamental gold in Chennai saw a sharp rise today (March 28), increasing by ₹840 per sovereign, bringing the price to ₹66,720 per sovereign and ₹8,340 per gram.

At the beginning of the week, on Monday (March 24), gold prices dropped by ₹120 per sovereign, selling at ₹65,720. On Tuesday (March 25), the price further declined by ₹240, bringing the rate down to ₹65,480 per sovereign.

On March 26, gold prices saw a slight increase of ₹80 per sovereign, reaching ₹65,560. The following day, March 27, prices surged by ₹320 per sovereign, bringing the rate to ₹65,880.

Today (March 28), gold prices have seen a major jump of ₹840 per sovereign, taking the price to ₹66,720, while the price per gram has increased by ₹105, now selling at ₹8,340.

This sudden price hike has shocked buyers and jewelry enthusiasts, as gold prices hit a new peak of ₹66,720 per sovereign.