TVK holds first general council meet

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) held its first-ever general council meeting on Friday in Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai, with over 2,000 party members in attendance. The meeting, chaired by party founder Vijay, marked a significant milestone for the party as it laid out its political stance on key issues concerning Tamil Nadu and the country.

Key Resolutions Passed

During the meeting, TVK passed 17 resolutions, covering a wide range of political, social, and economic concerns. The resolutions included demands for greater devolution of powers to state governments, stricter measures to curb corruption, and the implementation of a two-language policy.

One of the most significant resolutions focused on empowering local governance. TVK called for greater autonomy for state governments, arguing that centralized decision-making hindered regional development. The party insisted that states should have more control over crucial policy areas, including education, finance, and administration.

Opposition to Tasmac Irregularities

The party raised strong concerns over the irregularities in Tamil Nadu’s state-run liquor stores (Tasmac). With recent investigations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) revealing large-scale corruption, TVK called for stringent measures to regulate the liquor industry. The resolution highlighted the impact of Tasmac on social issues, including alcoholism and crime rates, and demanded transparency in its operations.

Delimitation and Waqf Bill Controversy

Another key resolution focused on the proposed delimitation exercise, which could lead to a reduction in parliamentary seats for southern states like Tamil Nadu while increasing representation for northern states. TVK strongly opposed this move, arguing that it would unfairly punish Tamil Nadu for successfully implementing family planning policies promoted by the Union government. The party asserted that any such change would be detrimental to the state’s political influence and must be reconsidered.

TVK also opposed the Waqf Bill, claiming that it would take away the rights of Muslims and interfere with their religious and cultural affairs. The resolution stated that the bill imposed unnecessary restrictions and undermined existing protections, demanding its immediate withdrawal by the central government.

Opposition to Parandur Airport Project

TVK reiterated its opposition to the proposed Parandur Greenfield Airport, citing concerns over environmental damage and displacement of local communities. The party emphasized the need for a sustainable development approach that prioritizes public welfare over large-scale infrastructure projects that could negatively impact livelihoods.

Sri Lankan Tamil Issue and Referendum Demand

The party also addressed the long-standing issue of Sri Lankan Tamils, advocating for a referendum to determine their future. TVK insisted that the Tamil people should have a say in deciding their political and social rights, urging the Indian government to take a stronger stance in supporting their cause.