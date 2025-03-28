IPL: Dhoni vs Kohli today

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to clash at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today. The much-anticipated match will see RCB attempting to break a 17-year-long winless streak at this venue, where CSK has traditionally held the upper hand.

RCB’s Struggles at Chepauk

RCB has historically struggled at Chepauk, winning only once at the stadium since the IPL began in 2008. The slow, spin-friendly pitch has consistently favored CSK’s bowlers, making it difficult for RCB to dominate. This season, CSK has further strengthened its spin attack, making the challenge even tougher for the Bengaluru-based franchise.

CSK’s Spin Dominance

CSK’s bowling attack is one of the strongest in the tournament, particularly in home conditions. The return of veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has bolstered their squad, as he joins forces with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Afghanistan’s rising spin sensation Noor Ahmad. This trio proved their effectiveness in CSK’s opening match against Mumbai Indians, where they restricted MI to 70/5 in just 11 overs. Their ability to exploit Chepauk’s pitch conditions could prove decisive once again.

RCB’s Batting Challenge

RCB’s batting lineup, led by Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar, will need to find a way to counter CSK’s spinners. Kohli, known for his adaptability, will be crucial in anchoring the innings, while Patidar’s ability to play aggressive strokes could be a game-changer. However, RCB will also need solid contributions from other key players such as Phil Salt, Krunal Pandya, and Tim David.

Given the spin-friendly nature of the pitch, RCB might consider making a tactical change by including left-arm spinner Jacob Bethell in the playing XI to add depth to their bowling attack.

Fitness Concerns for RCB

One of RCB’s major concerns ahead of the match is the fitness of senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. If he is declared fit, he could replace Rasikh Salam in the playing XI. His experience and ability to bowl in crucial moments would provide a significant boost to RCB’s chances.

Teams’ Recent Form

Both CSK and RCB have started their IPL 2025 campaigns on a winning note. CSK registered a dominant victory against Mumbai Indians, while RCB pulled off an impressive win against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).