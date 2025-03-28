Canada PM hits out at Trump

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Wednesday said that US President Donald Trump’s auto tariffs are a “direct attack” on his country and that the trade war is hurting Americans, noting that American consumer confidence is at a multi-year low.

Trump said earlier on Wednesday that he was placing 25 per cent tariffs on auto imports and, to underscore his intention, he stated “This is permanent”.

“This is a very direct attack. We will defend our workers. We will defend our companies. We will defend our country,” Carney responded.

Carney said he needs to see the details of Trump’s executive order before taking retaliatory measures.

He also called the move unjustified and said he will leave the election campaign to go to Ottawa on Thursday to chair his special Cabinet committee on US relations.