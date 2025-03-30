IPL: Confused CSK pitted against clueless Rajasthan Royals today

Completely shaken by the sound thrashing that Royal Challengers Bengaluru handed them, a confused Chennai Super Kings might feel more “at home” against an equally clueless Rajasthan Royals on a slow turner expected to be on offer in their next IPL game in Guwahati today.

Losing by more than 50 runs at ‘Fortress Chepauk’ would have seemed like a wishful thinking for an opposition side till date but RCB’s ‘class of 2025’ under an ever-improving skipper Rajat Patidar has exposed some chinks in the CSK armoury and the match against RR couldn’t have come at a better time for Ruturaj Gaikwad’s men.

CSK coach Stephen Fleming looked livid about Chepauk conditions where normally the team’s template is to play games where it either defend 165 to 170 if batting first or chase down 155 to 160 by restricting opposition.