Over 1,600 Dead, 3,400 Injured in Myanmar-Thailand Quake

The number of people killed in Myanmar following a powerful earthquake has risen to 1,644, with 3,408 others injured, according to reports.
A further 139 people are also reportedly missing across the country. Survivors in the city dug with their bare hands in a desperate attempt to find trapped people.
Neighbouring Thailand was also affected by the quake, leaving at least seven people dead, eight injured, and 47 missing.
Buildings in five of Myanmar’s cities and towns collapsed, along with a railway bridge and a road bridge on the Yangon-Mandalay Expressway, state media reported. A dam also burst.
The control tower at Nay Pyi Taw airport, which serves the capital Naypyidaw, collapsed, meaning runways cannot be used.