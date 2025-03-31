Gold prices surge in Chennai: One sovereign crosses ₹67,000

Chennai, March 31: Gold prices in Chennai witnessed a sharp increase today, with the price of 22-carat jewelry gold rising by ₹520 per sovereign, reaching ₹67,400. The price per gram has also increased by ₹65, now selling at ₹8,425.

On March 29, gold prices had already seen a rise of ₹20 per gram, selling at ₹8,360, while the price per sovereign increased by ₹160 to ₹66,880. Since March 30 was a holiday, there was no change in gold prices.

However, today’s surge has taken gold prices to a new high, crossing the ₹67,000 mark for the first time. This unexpected rise has come as a shock to jewelry buyers, who now have to pay significantly more for their purchases.

@@@@