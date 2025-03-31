Student injured in collision with Governor’s security convoy

A 24-year-old physiotherapy student sustained severe injuries after his bike collided with the Tamil Nadu Governor’s security convoy on GST Road near Guindy.

The injured student, identified as Santosh, resides in St Thomas Mount and studies at Chettinad Hospital and Research Institute in Kelambakkam. The accident occurred when the Governor’s convoy was entering Chennai Airport through Gate No. 6 after departing from Raj Bhavan.

Following the collision, the convoy, which included police vehicles, was halted immediately. Officers from the St Thomas Mount Traffic Investigation Unit, who were part of the convoy, rushed to assist Santosh. He was taken to Parvathi Hospital in Chromepet, where he is currently receiving intensive treatment for injuries to his face, legs, hands, and wrists.

Despite the accident, the Governor’s return from Tiruchy, scheduled for 8:50 pm, remained unaffected, and the convoy proceeded to the Governor’s residence in Guindy without further delay.

Authorities have registered a case under Sections 281 and 123b and are conducting an investigation. Preliminary reports indicate that Santosh may have missed a red signal in his haste to reach home, leading to the collision.