Wildfires in S Korea reignited in SE areas overnight

Wildfires in South Korea reignited in the southeastern part of the country overnight, fire authorities said on Saturday, adding firefighting helicopters were dispatched to extinguish them.

An official with Gyeongbuk Fire Service Headquarters said reports of smoke in Andong, some 190 kilometers southeast of Seoul in North Gyeongsang Province, had started coming in at around 10 p.m. Friday night. Forestry officials believe the fire reignited around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

The Korea Expressway Corporation blocked off a section of a nearby highway at 5 a.m. and reopened it just before 9 a.m. With vehicles unable to reach the mountainous areas, 11 helicopters were called in to contain the fire.