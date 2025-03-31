Wickremesinghe’s UNP welcomes Modi’s visit to SL

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s United National Party (UNP) on Sunday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Sri Lanka this week.

Modi will begin a two-day visit to Sri Lanka on April 4.

“This visit represents a cherished milestone in the timeless relationship between our two great nations,” a party statement said.

The UNP said the visit presents an opportunity to strengthen the “India-Sri Lanka Economic Partnership Vision” adopted in July 2023.

The UNP recalls that India’s provision of USD 4 billion in assistance during Sri Lanka’s economic crisis was “a testament to the depth of our friendship”.

The development of the eastern port district of Trincomalee jointly with India holds the potential to establish a dynamic centre for trade, energy and maritime activity and enforces regional connectivity.