Pollution biggest challenge; transport sector significant contributor: Gadkari

Pollution is India’s biggest challenge and the transport sector is a major contributor, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday, stressing the urgent need to transition from fossil fuels to alternative energy sources.
He said India’s dependence on fossil fuels is both an economic burden as Rs 22 lakh crore is spent annually on fuel imports and an environmental hazard, making clean energy adoption crucial for the nation’s progress.
Speaking at the launch of an eco-friendly electric cycle in Thane, the Road Transport & Highways Minister said cycling needs to be promoted as a sustainable urban transport option in view of increasing urbanisation.
Gadkari said the rapid growth of India’s automobile sector has surpassed Japan to become the third-largest globally since 2014.
He said by 2030, India will be the world leader in electric vehicle (EV) production, significantly impacting the global auto market.
He credited the sharp decline in lithium-ion battery prices (now at USD 100 per kWh) for making EVs more affordable and bringing them closer to price parity with traditional fuel-powered vehicles.
“Pollution is our country’s biggest challenge, and a major part of it comes from the transport sector,” Gadkari said, adding that the shift to electric and alternative fuels is not just an environmental necessity but also an economic imperative.
The minister said India’s young engineering talent is the driving force behind innovations in EV technology and alternative fuels. He noted that startups are making significant breakthroughs, propelling India to the forefront of the green energy revolution.