Pollution biggest challenge; transport sector significant contributor: Gadkari

He said India’s dependence on fossil fuels is both an economic burden as Rs 22 lakh crore is spent annually on fuel imports and an environmental hazard, making clean energy adoption crucial for the nation’s progress.

Speaking at the launch of an eco-friendly electric cycle in Thane, the Road Transport & Highways Minister said cycling needs to be promoted as a sustainable urban transport option in view of increasing urbanisation.

Gadkari said the rapid growth of India’s automobile sector has surpassed Japan to become the third-largest globally since 2014.