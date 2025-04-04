Gold prices drop by ₹1,280 per sovereign in Chennai

Chennai, Apr 4:

The price of 22-carat gold jewelry has dropped significantly in Chennai today, decreasing by ₹1,280 per sovereign. With this decline, the price of one sovereign (8 grams) of gold is now being sold at ₹67,200.

Over the past few days, gold prices had been on the rise in Tamil Nadu. On April 1 (Monday), the price of gold increased by ₹60 per gram, reaching ₹8,510 per gram. This resulted in a ₹480 increase per sovereign, bringing the rate to ₹68,080 per sovereign.

On April 2 (Tuesday), there was no change in the gold price. However, on April 3 (Wednesday), the price surged again, rising by ₹400 per sovereign, reaching ₹68,480 per sovereign.

Today (April 4, Thursday), gold prices have taken a sharp dip. The price of 22-carat gold jewelry has dropped by ₹160 per gram, bringing it down to ₹8,400 per gram, and ₹1,280 per sovereign, providing slight relief for buyers and jewelry enthusiasts.