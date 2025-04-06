Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran served IT notice day after ED raid on L2: Empuraan’s producer

Actor and filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran has reportedly received an Income Tax (IT) notice seeking clarification about his earnings from three films released in 2022, Jana Gana Mana, Gold, and Kaduva. The notice, dated March 29, comes just days after the release of L2: Empuraan, a film directed by Prithviraj and starring Mohanlal.

The IT department is said to be investigating Prithviraj’s role as co-producer of the three 2022 films, all made under his banner, Prithviraj Productions. Reports suggest he did not take acting fees for these projects, instead opting for a profit-sharing model. The notice is part of a broader IT investigation into the Malayalam film industry that began in December 2022, which included raids on several major producers and Prithviraj himself.