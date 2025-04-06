Trump admin overrides Biden’s block on assault rifle sale to Israel

The sale of over 20,000 American-made assault rifles to Israel has been approved by the Trump administration. The Biden government previously stalled the agreement over the concern of the weapon’s misuse by Israeli settlers in the West Bank.

According to a report published by Reuters, on March 6, the US State Department expressed its intention to go ahead with the deal involving the sale of weapons worth $24 million. The deal mentions the supply of Colt Carbine 5.56 mm automatic rifles supposed to be used by Israeli National Policy.

Despite the deal being relatively small compared to the billions in U.S. military aid to Israel, the rifle sale drew attention worldwide during Biden’s presidency. The Biden administration halted the sale as it thought that weapons could be used by the settlers involved in violent attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank