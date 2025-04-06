PM Modi to inaugurate 2.8 km Pamban bridge today; security beefed up 

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Pamban on Sunday to unveil the sea bridge, multi-layered security has been beefed up in Pamban, Rameswaram and its surrounding areas.

Arrangements are in place for the public to witness the grand opening ceremony of the 2.08 kilometer rail bridge over sea, India’s first indigenous vertical sea bridge constructed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited at a cost of Rs 535 crore. South zone Inspector General of police Prem Anand Sinha reviewed the security arrangements.

After overseeing security arrangements, Ramanathapuram Superintendent of Police G Chandeesh told reporters that 4,500 police personnel have been deployed to ensure a smooth conduct of the unveiling ceremony. INS Parundu is handling fifteen security check posts with CCTV and aerial surveillance.

Moreover, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has stepped up coastal surveillance and Tamil Nadu Coastal Security Group personnel have also strengthened patrolling. Further, the SP said the National Security Guard team is engaged in drone surveillance.