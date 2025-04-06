Sri Rama Navami Celebrated with Devotion Across the Country today

Sri Rama Navami, marking the birth of Lord Rama, is being celebrated with special prayers and rituals today. Temples across the country, including Ayodhya, Rameswaram, and Bhadrachalam, are witnessing large gatherings of devotees offering prayers, chanting hymns, and participating in bhajans. Vaishnavite shrines across Tamilnadu are witnessing a human sea of devotees. Prime Modi will be in Rameswaram Sri Ramanatheeswarar temple today to offer prayers.

Religious discourses highlight Lord Rama’s virtues of dharma, truth, and righteousness. Speaking about the festival, a temple priest in Chennai said, “Sri Rama Navami reminds us of Lord Rama’s unwavering commitment to justice and moral values. His life serves as an inspiration for all.”

As part of the celebrations, devotees observe fasts, recite the Ramayana, and distribute prasad. Many processions featuring idols of Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshmana, and Hanuman are also being held with great enthusiasm.

With faith and festivity in the air, Sri Rama Navami continues to be a moment for spiritual reflection and devotion, bringing people together in the worship of Lord Rama.