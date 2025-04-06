All they can do is cry:  PM Modi lashes out at critics over TN funding

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Tamil Nadu, laid the foundation stone and inaugurated several development projects worth Rs. 8,300 crore in Rameswaram. These projects include advancements in the railway and road sectors aimed at boosting infrastructure and economic growth in the region.

PM Modi commenced his speech in Tamil, greeting the people with a warm ‘Vanakkam.’ He highlighted the significance of the day, as it coincided with the sacred festival of Ram Navami. He also mentioned the unique celestial event at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, where sun rays illuminated Lord Ram’s forehead, drawing parallels with Tamil Nadu’s rich cultural heritage.

He paid tribute to Rameswaram, the birthplace of India’s former President, Bharat Ratna Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, acknowledging his life as an example of the fusion of spirituality and science. Modi also emphasized the historical importance of the Pamban Bridge, India’s first vertical lift railway bridge, which has now been modernized to blend technology with tradition.

The Prime Minister underlined Tamil Nadu’s critical role in India’s economic development, stating that the central government has tripled its financial allocation to the state over the past decade. He also noted that railway funding for Tamil Nadu has increased sevenfold in the last ten years.

Further, he pointed out that the country’s economy has doubled in size over the past decade and that Tamil Nadu has been a significant beneficiary of the development projects initiated under his leadership. New railway projects, highways, and infrastructure developments are set to boost tourism and trade in the region.

In a veiled attack on political opponents, PM Modi remarked that despite the central government’s increased financial support to Tamil Nadu, some political figures continue to complain. He stated, “Even after receiving significant funds, some people keep crying. That’s all they know. Those who keep crying can do nothing but cry.”

Highlighting the central government’s welfare schemes, Modi mentioned that 12 lakh concrete houses have been built for the underprivileged in Tamil Nadu. The Chennai Metro Rail project is easing transportation woes, while the Ayushman Bharat health scheme has benefited over one crore people in the state.

Additionally, he spoke about the ‘Jan Aushadhi’ initiative, which provides medicines at an 80% discount through over 1,400 government-run pharmacies in Tamil Nadu, leading to savings of Rs. 700 crore for citizens.

The Prime Minister also addressed issues faced by fishermen, stating that the central government has allocated significant funds to strengthen the fisheries sector. Over the past five years, substantial financial assistance has been provided, and 3,700 Tamil Nadu fishermen have been rescued from Sri Lanka, including those who faced the death penalty.

PM Modi urged the Tamil Nadu government to introduce medical education in Tamil, ensuring that students do not have to go abroad for their studies. He emphasized that the inclusion of Tamil in medical education would benefit underprivileged students and preserve the state’s linguistic heritage.

Promoting Tamil language and culture, Modi encouraged citizens to sign official letters in Tamil rather than English. He asserted that Tamil heritage should be upheld in all aspects of governance and daily life, ensuring its prominence on the global stage.

As the BJP celebrated its foundation day, Modi drew a historical connection between Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. He noted that 100 years ago, a Gujarati built the first Pamban Bridge, and today, as a Gujarati, he was inaugurating the new Pamban Bridge, symbolizing continued progress.

He concluded his speech by reiterating his government’s commitment to Tamil Nadu’s development, urging people to support the initiatives aimed at fostering economic growth and preserving cultural heritage.