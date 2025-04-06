PM Modi Offers Prayers at Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram

Rameswaram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram and offered prayers.

During his visit to Tamil Nadu today (April 6), PM Modi inaugurated India’s first vertical lift sea bridge, the new Pamban Rail Bridge, in Rameswaram. Following this, at around 1:25 PM, he arrived at the historic Ramanathaswamy Temple to seek blessings.

At the temple, the Prime Minister offered prayers at both the main sanctum and the Goddess shrine. After completing his darshan, he stepped out at 1:55 PM, greeting the gathered devotees with folded hands before leaving for the event venue near the Rameswaram bus stand.

Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai and other party leaders accompanied him during the visit. Upon his arrival at the temple, PM Modi was accorded the traditional Poornakumbha honor as per Hindu customs.