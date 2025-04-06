Prime Minister Modi Inaugurates New Pamban Rail Bridge in Rameswaram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Pamban Rail Bridge in Rameswaram today (April 6). Following this, he also launched a new railway service between Rameswaram and Tambaram (Chennai).

After concluding his successful visit to Sri Lanka, Prime Minister Modi arrived in Tamil Nadu today. On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, at around 1 PM, he inaugurated India’s first vertical lift sea bridge, the new Pamban Rail Bridge. Later, he flagged off a train and a ship from the road bridge, overseeing the transportation activities on the bridge. During the event, the vertical lift bridge was raised to allow ships to pass underneath it.

**Traditional Attire and Public Interaction**

Prime Minister Modi was seen wearing a traditional Tamil outfit consisting of a veshti and shirt. As he traveled from the venue to Pamban by car, he waved to the gathered crowds on both sides of the road, acknowledging their presence.

**Key Features of the New Pamban Rail Bridge:**

– The bridge incorporates a 240-foot-long vertical lift span, weighing 570 tons, allowing ships and deep-sea fishing boats to pass underneath.

– At both ends of the lift span, there are two iron towers, each standing 34 meters tall, equipped with massive iron wheels.

– The vertical lift span operates using cables wound around these wheels, enabling a smooth lift mechanism.

– The bridge is hydraulically operated and takes approximately 5 minutes and 30 seconds to fully open.

– It can be lifted up to 17 meters, ensuring smooth passage for large cargo ships and naval vessels.

– When closed, the bridge maintains a height of 11 meters above sea level, allowing smaller boats to pass without the need for lifting the span.

– Designed with expertise from Spanish engineers, similar vertical lift bridges exist only in the United States and France.

– An anemometer is installed on the bridge to monitor wind speeds. If wind speeds exceed 55 km/h, the system automatically triggers a red signal, halting railway operations for safety.

– A dedicated transformer with a capacity of 700 kilowatts has been installed at the eastern entry of the bridge to power the lifting mechanism. Additionally, two generators with a capacity of 650 kilowatts each serve as backup power sources in case of an outage.

– The new bridge is designed to support electric trains and allows for two-way rail traffic.

– The bridge is capable of handling up to 134 trains per week, with trains running at a maximum speed of 75 km/h.

– Elevators are installed within the 34-meter iron towers at both ends of the bridge, facilitating easy access to the upper platforms for maintenance.

– The bridge is coated with a special ‘zinc metallizing’ and ‘polysiloxane paint’ to prevent corrosion from salty sea air.

– This high-grade paint, costing over ₹1 crore, ensures that the bridge remains corrosion-free for 35 years, making it unique among Indian railway bridges.

The inauguration of the new Pamban Rail Bridge marks a significant milestone in India’s railway infrastructure, improving connectivity and boosting economic activities in the region.