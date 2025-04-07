Modi should allay fears of TN over delimitation exercise: Stalin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should allay the fears of people of Tamil Nadu surrounding the proposed delimitation exercise, Chief Minister MK Stalin said in Udhagamandalam on Sunday.

Modi should also ensure that a resolution is passed in the Parliament to make sure the rights of Tamil Nadu are not curbed, he said at an official event.

Stalin, after inaugurating a slew of projects and announcing new schemes to Udhagamandalam said he has sought an appointment with the Prime Minister to present the memorandum on the concerns surrounding the proposed delimitation.

“We have sought an appointment to present the memorandum on the delimitation… Since I am taking part in this government function I have conveyed to the PM about my inability to take part in his meeting and deputed our Ministers Thangam Thennarasu and Raja Kannappan. Through this meeting and through you, I hereby seek the Prime Minister to allay the fears of delimitation,” Stalin said while addressing the gathering.