Waqf bill attacks Muslims, sets precedent to target other communities in future: Rahul

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi alleged the “Waqf Bill attacks Muslims” and “sets a precedent to target other communities in future”.

In a post on microblogging site X, Rahul Gandhi shared an article which claimed that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has now shifted focus to Catholic Church land after the passage of Waqf Bill.

“I had said that the Waqf Bill attacks Muslims now but sets a precedent to target other communities in the future,” he wrote on X.

“The Constitution is the only shield that protects our people from such attacks — and it is our collective duty to defend it,” Rahul Gandhi wrote.