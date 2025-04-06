Hope Colombo will fulfil aspirations of Tamil community: PM Modi to Sri Lankan President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed to Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake New Delhi’s expectation from Colombo to fulfill the aspirations of the Tamil community in the island nation and conduct provincial council elections.

The issue figured in the wide-ranging talks between Modi and Dissanayake here.

Separately, the prime minister met a group of Tamil leaders from Northern and Eastern provinces of Sri Lanka and reaffirmed India’s continuous commitment to work for the well-being of the community.

The Tamil community in Sri Lanka has been demanding the implementation of the 13th Amendment of the Sri Lankan Constitution that provides for devolution of power to it.